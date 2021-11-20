Gutierrez Lavenant, Buckley Finish in Top-5 of Platform at Texas Diving Invitational

Shop
AUSTIN, Tx. – The LSU diving team completed the final day of the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday afternoon with two top-5 finishes on the 10-meter platform diving event.

For the women, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finished in the top-3 with a final score of 275.35. Freshman Maggie Buckley, who continues to get valuable experience according to diving head coach Doug Shaffer, placed fifth in the event with a final score of 254.80.

“Montse(rrat) and Maggie were fantastic on platform in this early part of the season. Their lists were solid and showed good development since the Rocky Mountain Invitational Invite at the Air Force Academy. Overall, I’m pleased with the results at the Texas Diving Invitational.”

Olympian Anne Tuxen was scratched from the event due to an undisclosed illness.

On the men’s side, Juan Celaya-Hernandez was fulfilling previous obligations in his native country of Mexico. Freshman Adrian Abadia was scratched and did not dive in the event either.

The women’s team returns to action Dec. 4 to take place in a dual meet against Tulane.

