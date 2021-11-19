Curry Wins Again on Final Night of Art Adamson Invitational

TEXAS – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry won his second event of the Art Adamson Invitational Friday after winning the 100-free with a time of 42.30.

The swimming Tigers are set to return to action on Dec. 4, while the diving Tigers finish up the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday.

“Montse(rrat) was solid all day on the one-meter and placed 6th in the final in a very tight competitive contest,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “Anne and Maggie had some inconsistencies that kept them out of the final but this identifies where our opportunities are.”

“We had an outstanding meet here for midseason,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “The work that everybody has been putting in throughout the course of the fall really showed. We had some great racing opportunities. The number of best times that the team did was incredibly significant. We also posted some times that were top-10 all-time LSU. We just missed the school record in the men’s relay

To set ourselves in this position starting off in the fall with the work that we’ve done with taking a short rest and coming in here, we’re really proud,” Bishop continued. “The coaches are very excited about where we’re going, and we’re proud of our athletes for the work they’re putting in. The spirit they exhibited last night was outstanding. After three days of racing, we were still up cheering our fellow Tigers on. Can’t wait for the second half of the season. Geaux Tigers!”

IN THE POOL

To start the final session out, Allison Tomsuden and Jolee Liles swam impressive times in the 1650 free. Tomsuden’s final time was 34 seconds better than her entry time, while Liles was 33 seconds better. Liles took fourth place with a time of 16:35.51 and moved to No. 4 on the top-10 list. Tomsuden swam a 16:42.27, placing fifth and joining the top-10 at No. 6.

For the men in the same event, Isak Vikstrom finished seventh with a time of 15:36.15. Julian Norman placed 19th with a time of 16:08.70 and Brendan Hausdorf placed 20th with a time of 16:13.49.

In the 200-yard back, Sarah Grace Thompson finished in seventh place with a time of 1:59.98. Maddie Clifton swam in the ‘B’ final and placed 15th with a time of 2:01.43. For the men, Kevin Glenn narrowly missed eclipsing the top-10 list for the event, placing 10th with a time of 1:45.57. James Henderson wasn’t far behind, placing 12th with a time of 1:46.74. Nicholas Toepfer finished in 19th place with a time of 1:49.38.

For the 100-yard free, Katarina Milutinovich set a personal best and placed second with a time of 48.71. Natalie Kucsan, who also qualified for the ‘A’ final and set a personal best placed seventh with a final time of 49.67. Reagan Osborne finished with another personal vest for the Tigers, placing 10th with a time of 50.25. Peyton Curry placed 17th with a time of 50.32. Sasha Ramey, Maddie Howell and Emily Pawlaski rounded out the Tigers’ 100-free competitors, all finishing with personal bests. Ramey finished 21st with a time of 51.16; Howell finished 22nd with a time of 51.34 and Pawlaski finished in 25th place with a time of 51.86.

In the 100-yard free for the men, Brooks nabbed another win, this time finishing with a time of 42.30. Jack Jannasch finished in 16th place with a time of 45.10, and Emil Hassling finished right behind him in 17th place with a time of 44.56. Spencer Adrian placed 20th with a time of 45.01, Nick Toepfer placed 24th with a 45.33 time, and Joel Thompson placed 26th with a time of 44.86. Ryan Warmbier rounded out the men’s 100-free at 32nd place with a time of 46.51.

Jadyn Jannasch, who qualified for the ‘A’ final for the 200-yard breaststroke finished in sixth place with a time of 2:15.72. Emilie Boll placed 17th with a time of 2:17.83, while Allie McDaid and Maoz finished in 20th and 21st place, respectively, with times of 2:19.54 and 2:19.57. Zoe Mekus finished in 24th place with a time of 2:22.71. For the men in the same event, Mitch Mason finished in 11th place with a time of 1:58.08 and Aaron Parrott placed 14th with a time of 2:00.94.

For the 200-yard fly, Jenna Bridges jumped into the top-10 on the LSU All-Time list, finishing fourth with a time of 1:58.45. Her time sits at No. 9 on the list. Hannah Bellina finished in ninth place for the event with a time of 2:00.00 and Reagan Sweeney placed 12th with a time of 2:02.59.

On the men’s side, Gavin Rogers finished in 14th place after qualifying for the ‘B’ final. His time for the final was 1:48.70. David Boylan placed 18th with a time of 1:48.91 and Norman placed 20th with a time of 1:50.16.

The 400-free relay team of Brooks, Jack, Hassling and Thompson narrowly missed breaking an LSU record. The record set by Brooks, Lewis Clough, Michael Petro and Ben Hooper still stands at a time of 2:53.27. The squad tonight finished third with a time of 2:53.54.

ON THE BOARDS

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant competed in the finals for the one-meter springboard after taking fifth place in the prelims. She finished in sixth place for the event with a final score of 294.30.

While Adrian Abadia did not make the finals, Shaffer is excited for the freshman’s future, especially while fighting an injury during the competition.

Juan Celaya-Hernandez did well in the final, Shaffer said, but he had previous obligations he needed to fulfill back home in Mexico.

“Juan dove great in the three-meter prelims going toe to toe against last year’s SEC champion,” Shaffer said. “Juan did not participate in the final in order to return to Mexico to accept the award for being honored as Nuevo León, Monterrey Sportsman of the Year for his accomplishments this past year.”

