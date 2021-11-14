2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Shop
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top
Athletics

Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees to be Recognized at LSU-Arkansas Football Game

Nine former student-athletes and coaches were inducted Friday night into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and they will be recognized in Tiger Stadium Saturday night during the LSU-Arkansas football game.
2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Nine Tigers were inducted to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 12, 2021.
2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class: Lora Hinton

Lora Hinton, the first African-American football player at LSU, is a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined tonight at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.