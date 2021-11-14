2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Nine former student-athletes and coaches were inducted Friday night into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and they will be recognized in Tiger Stadium Saturday night during the LSU-Arkansas football game.
Nine Tigers were inducted to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 12, 2021.
Lora Hinton, the first African-American football player at LSU, is a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined tonight at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.