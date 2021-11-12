2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Nine Tigers were inducted to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 12, 2021.
Lora Hinton, the first African-American football player at LSU, is a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined tonight at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.
Nineteen-time track and field All-American Peta Gaye-Dowdie is a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined on Friday, November 12, at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.
NCAA track and field champion Bruce Reid is a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined on Friday, November 12, at the Manship Theater in downtown Baton Rouge.