Boot Up Podcast: Burius Treys

Recapping LSU's 101-39 win over ULM on the latest episode of Boot Up: The LSU Basketball Podcast

by Cody Worsham
LSU tipped the 2021-22 season off in style on Tuesday, knocking off ULM 101-39 (that’s not a typo) behind 30 points from the red hot Darius Days and some suffocating defense.

Boot Up hosts Cody Worsham and Harrison Valentine break down Days’ offensive outburst, where his game has developed over four seasons, and what to expect moving forward.

They also discuss the steadiness of Xavier Pinson, the explosiveness of Eric Gaines, the skill of Efton Reid, and how different this defense is from previous units under General Will Wade.

Plus, your questions, Colonel Kent’s latest dispatch, and more.

Boot Up: Apple Podcasts Boot Up: Spotify Boot Up: All Other Links

