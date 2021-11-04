November 2021 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes four student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the November 2021 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Adrian Abadia Garcia: Freshman, Men’s Swimming and Diving, Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Kinesiology)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Adrian is putting forth a lot of effort and working very hard in all areas. He has a done a great job navigating the transition from his home country to LSU. We really appreciate his positive attitude!”

Benjamin Ambrosio: Freshman, Men’s Tennis, Santa Rosa, Argentina (Sports Administration)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Benjamin is putting forth a lot of effort and working very hard in all areas. He has a done a great job navigating the transition from his home country to LSU. We really appreciate his positive attitude and for going the extra distance in meeting with his tutors and professors!”

Gavin Dugas: Senior, Baseball, Houma, Louisiana (Sports Administration)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Gavin has been working extremely hard this semester to ensure that he is setting a great example for his teammates. He has been leading the way in demonstrating how to balance the work of a student and an athlete. He comes in for extra study hall and tutoring and wants to make sure he is setting the foundation for a great senior year. I am extremely proud of all the work he has been doing!”

Corey Kiner: Freshman, Football, Cincinnati, Ohio (Undecided)

Nominator – Dedrick Ford, Learning Specialist: “Corey has been a model student-athlete since he’s stepped on campus. His eagerness to learn and be the best version of himself is inspiring and I believe his attitude positively impacts his other teammates as well. Corey’s demonstration of respect, honesty, dedication and hard work every day, has given him the ability to maintain high grades and consistency in the classroom. He gives a tremendous amount of effort to achieve his good grades and I believe his character and leadership abilities will continue to help him be a great student and make a positive impact on everyone around him. The sky is the limit for Corey.”

Shaye Longwell: Freshman, Women’s Tennis, Solana Beach, California (Pre-Medicine)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Shaye is putting forth a lot of effort and working very hard in all areas. She has a done a great job navigating the transition to LSU. We really appreciate her positive attitude and work ethic.”

Brittany Thompson: Senior, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Austin, Texas (Marketing)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Brittany is an extremely hard worker and is currently doing a great job in all areas both in and out of the pool. We really enjoy her positive attitude and willingness to work.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.