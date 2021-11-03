It's Back!!! L'Auberge Tipoff Luncheons With Coach Wade Returns Nov. 11

BATON ROUGE – After a year’s absence, the popular monthly Tipoff Luncheons with LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade returns to L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The luncheons will take place again in the Bon Temps Buffet which will be open for the once-a-month events through basketball season.

The Tigers open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night (Nov. 9) at 7 p.m. against ULM. It will be the first of five home games in 14 days for the Tigers. LSU won 19 games a year in the pandemic condensed season and advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Single game non-conference tickets, mini-plans and season tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

The luncheons will have a new and different format this season with digital writer and “Boot Up” podcast host Cody Worsham firing questions at Coach Wade in an informal setting and also taking questions from the audience. Arraignments are also being made this year to have some video highlights on screen in the room for Coach Wade to give his comments regarding a previous game.

The buffet is $18.95 per person and will include salads, boiled shrimp, gumbo, Louisiana items, Italian specialties, southern dishes, fried chicken, bar-b-que and of course, desserts.

The buffet (open to those age 21 and older) is available at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m. The Bon Temps Buffet is located on the ground floor of the hotel in the casino area.

To get to the L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Baton Rouge from the LSU area, follow LA-30N/Nicholson Drive. Turn onto L’Auberge Crossing Drive and follow the signs to L’Auberge Baton Rouge.

The other dates for the luncheon this season (all on Thursday): December 9, January 6, February 3 and March 3.

Follow updates on LSU Basketball on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LSUBasketball and on Twitter and Instagram @LSUBasketball.

Directly support LSU Men’s Basketball by joining the Tip Off Club.