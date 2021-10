On today’s episode, we break down LSU’s 74-62 exhibition win over Nicholls, with help from Colonel Kent Lowe.

We highlight Tari Eason’s dominant day, Eric Gaines’s distribution, the team’s potential for defensive improvement, Alex Fudge’s flashes of athleticism, and more.

We also take questions about the backcourt, lineup configurations, and more.

—

