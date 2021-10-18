Shop
Mic'd Up - Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson

Fall Scrimmage at "The Box"

Alex Bregman Seeks Second World Series Ring

Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman begins his quest for a second World Series ring when the Houston Astros open the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minute Maid Park.
Dugas Honored to Wear No. 8 Jersey

LSU senior outfielder Gavin Dugas will wear jersey No. 8 for the 2022 season, coach Jay Johnson announced on Friday. The No. 8 jersey is given each season to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU Baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program.