Mic'd Up - Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson
Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman begins his quest for a second World Series ring when the Houston Astros open the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minute Maid Park.
LSU senior outfielder Gavin Dugas will wear jersey No. 8 for the 2022 season, coach Jay Johnson announced on Friday. The No. 8 jersey is given each season to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU Baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program.