Coach Mulkey to be Featured on SEC Network’s Build Up 2 Basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that Head LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will be featured on SEC Network’s Out of Pocket with Andraya Carter and Alyssa Lang Wednesday, October 27, at 6 p.m. CT for the conference’s Build Up 2 Basketball.

The SEC is using Build Up 2 Basketball in place of its typical in-person Media Days. Coach Mulkey will have an interview with Carter and Lang on their show, Out of Pocket.

The Tigers are set to begin their season 25 days from today on November 9 at 11 a.m. against Nicholls. Season tickets are still available, and fans are encouraged to join the Fast Break Club to support the program both on and off the court. Coach Mulkey is building her program in Baton Rouge, respecting the past success of LSU Women’s Basketball and embracing what the future holds for the Tigers.

“We have goals that we have to accomplish before we ever think along the lines of a NCAA Tournament,” Coach Mulkey said Wednesday at a press conference. “You give them little goals throughout the year and when you achieve those goals, we celebrate them. The NCAA Tournament will take care of itself if you can finish in the upper half of this league. But we have other goals that are just as important as that in order to build this program for the long-term.”

On October 26, the Fast Break Club will host a Kickoff Event that will be open for all fans to attend inside the PMAC. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Coach Mulkey along with her team and staff. There will be food and a cash bar. LSU Cheerleaders, Tiger Girls and Mike the Tiger will be in attendance. Fans who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP here.

LSU will host two exhibition games prior the start of its season, both of which will be free for fans to attend. Following each exhibition, the team will be available for autographs. The first will take place on October 30 at 2 p.m. against Langston. Fans are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and along with autographs, the team will hand out trick-or-treat candy. The Tigers’ final tune-up will be on November 4 at 6 p.m. when they host Loyola inside the PMAC.