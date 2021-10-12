BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 10 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Florida football game that kicks off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Boron later provides a look at the LSU baseball program under new head coach Jay Johnson, who opened his first fall practice period with the Tigers last Friday.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a story on LSU’s efforts to advocate for farmers and promote agricultural issues.