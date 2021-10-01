Ritchie-Williams Sets Minutes Record, No. 24 Soccer Falls at Alabama, 1-0

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Midfielder Chiara Ritchie-Williams took the top spot on the LSU career minutes chart as the No. 24 LSU Soccer team (8-3-0, 1-3-0 SEC) was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-6-0, 2-2-0 SEC) on Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The lone goal of the match came in the 85th minute as Reyna Reyes’s bouncing header found its way into the back of the net.

Forward Tinaya Alexander had the first chance of the night in the 10th minute as she sent a shot on goal that was collected by Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone. Crone denied defender Shannon Cooke’s shot on a free kick from 30 yards out in the 29th minute before making an acrobatic save to deny Alexander’s powerful chance in the 34th minute. The Crimson Tide’s goalkeeper stopped one more shot just seconds before half time as she saved an effort on frame from defender Lindsi Jennings.

Ritchie-Williams moved into the No. 1 spot on the LSU list for minutes played with 7,828 career minutes. She passed Alex Arlitt’s previous record of 7,782 minutes that was set from 2011-15. Ritchie-Williams set the record in the 45th minute. Ritchie-Williams, a native of London, England, has played in 88 career games for LSU, while starting 85 of those playing some time in the midfield and on the backline.

Goalkeeper Mollee Swift was called into action only once in the first half as she made a diving save to her left-hand side to deny a shot from ten yards out by Ashlynn Serepca. Swift made her second save of the game in the 70th minute as she calmly stopped a shot on frame from Macy Clem.

Alabama found the breakthrough with five minutes left in the game. Reyes found herself on the end of a ball that she headed downward, with the ball bouncing past Swift and into the goal.

LSU will host Texas A&M at the LSU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 7.