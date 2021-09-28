Shop
United Soccer Coaches Rankings – September 28

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (8-2-0) checks in at No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers suffered their first two defeats of the season last week to Ole Miss and Georgia. The Tigers will look to rebound this Friday night as they travel to Alabama for a contest at 7 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. LSU has a record of 1-2-0 in SEC matches this season.

For the full United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll, visit unitedsoccercoaches.org.

2021 Rankings for LSU
August 24 – RV
August 31 – No. 17
September 7 – No. 7
September 14 – No. 6
September 21 – No. 5
September 28 – No. 24

