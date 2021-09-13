Sanders, Doyle Both In Top 5; Tigers In Third Place After 36 Holes

Choudrant, La. – The Tigers of LSU are in third place at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate after 36 holes of play. Senior Michael Sanders and Sophomore Drew Doyle are tied for fourth place with two others.

Live Scoring

Senior Michael Sanders carded a 3-under 69 in the second round with six birdies and sits 5-under par after two rounds. Sophomore Drew Doyle, playing as an individual, shot a 1-under 71 in the second round with four birdies and is also at 5-under through two rounds.

True freshman Cohen Trolio shot the lowest round of his young collegiate career, a 5-under 67. He carded seven birdies, five of them on the front nine. Sophomore Nicholas Arcement is tied for 15th through two rounds. He shot an even 72 on the day.

Connor Gaunt and Garrett Barber are each tied with Cohen Trolio at 43rd after a 1-over 73 and 2-over 74 round today, respectively. All are 2-over par after 36 holes.

The Tigers are three shots back from the lead at 10-under (285-281) thus far. LSU will begin to tee off at 9:10 a.m. from the first hole.

Standings

T4 – Michael Sanders (-5)

T4 – Drew Doyle (-5)

T15 – Nicholas Arcement (-2)

T43 – Cohen Trolio (+2)

T43 – Connor Gaunt (+2)

T43 – Garrett Barber (+2)